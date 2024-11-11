Lewisville ISD parents voice concerns about possible closure of 5 elementary schools

Parents of students at Lewisville ISD voiced their concerns about the possible closures of five schools.

Facing enrollment and budget challenges, the district earmarked a list of campuses that may close.

The board did not make a decision on school closures during Monday night’s meeting, but parents still wanted to make their voices heard.

Featured article

Last month, Lewisville ISD narrowed down the list of five elementary schools that could potentially close: B.B. Owen, Creekside, Garden Ridge, Highland Village and Polser STEM Academy.

Parents and students from Garden Ridge and Highland Village gathered outside the administration building ahead of the school board meeting Monday night.

Kevin Forsberg has a current student at Garden Ridge and an incoming kindergartener. He hopes to get his message across to the board that closing the school would be a loss for the community.

"Our gifted and talented students do amazingly, and there are a ton of numbers to support that," he said. "We also have one of the highest proportions of special education populations in all the LISD elementary schools, and they are thriving."

Highland Village Elementary School parent Ryan Ritter shares the same passion for his school.

"I think the district would lose a very unique school that is very much a cornerstone of the community," he said. "This is a place where people walk, bike, all of the place because there’s so many homes around the school."

At the meeting, parents and students showed their support by wearing their school t-shirts.

When it was time for public comment, students and parents made their case to the board.

The board is also considering adjusting boundaries for eight other elementary school and middle schools.

Lewisville ISD is just the latest district in North Texas to face this tough decision due to declining enrollment and budget cuts.

The district will hold listening tours this week to get community input. There will be a listening tour for each of the elementary schools that could potentially close.

The board plans to make a final decision in December. Any changes would go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year.