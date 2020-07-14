Lewisville ISD announces one-week delay for back-to-school start date

Lewisville ISD is the latest North Texas school district to push its original back-to-school date.

The board made the decision to delay the start by one week at a special meeting Tuesday.

School districts are reevaluating their plans after the Texas Education Agency gave districts the option to delay the return to school by up to three weeks.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa says he and his staff are exploring all options.

“I still think we need options. I’m not optimistic that August 17 is a reality,” he said. “That is why we need another option presented to the board next week.”

Advertisement

For now, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, which met Monday night, is keeping the start date as is on August 18. However, some teachers have asked for a delay in in-person instruction.

Colleen Tiller's twin boys attend school in Plano ISD. The district has not moved its back to school date, but she knows everything is subject to change. One of her sons is excited but anxious about going back.

“So many surrounding school districts have pushed back their start date. And we're such a large district, it wouldn't be surprising if they do. But at this moment nothing has been pushed out,” she said.

Tiller is part of a parent advisory panel for academics at Plano ISD. They're meeting Tuesday for the first time. She says she wouldn't be surprised if the back-to-school calendar is a topic of conversation.