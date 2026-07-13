Lewisville fisherman rescued after falling down steep, rocky embankment
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A fisherman is expected to survive after being rescued from a steep, rocky embankment along a Lewisville shoreline Saturday morning in an operation that fire officials said mirrored a recent training exercise.
Fisherman rescued at Lewisville Lake
What we know:
Emergency crews, including firefighters and paramedics from the Lewisville Fire Department, responded to the technical rescue incident after the unidentified fisherman fell down an unstable incline, landing dangerously close to the water's edge.
Responders had to carefully navigate down the steep embankment to reach the man, immediately stabilizing his injuries and administering medical treatment at the scene.
(Source: Lewisville Fire)
To pull the fisherman to safety, personnel established a low-angle rope haul system. The man was secured into a Stokes basket, hauled back up the incline, and transferred to a waiting Mobile Intensive Care Unit for transport to a local hospital.
The department noted that the rescue was almost identical to a training scenario crews had practiced earlier this quarter.
What they're saying:
"High-consequence, low-frequency incidents like this highlight the critical value of regular preparation and tactical readiness," the Lewisville Fire Department said in a statement, crediting proper staffing levels and advanced rescue equipment for the successful outcome.
The Source: Information in this article is from Lewisville Fire Department.