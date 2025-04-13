Lewisville FD Dive Team recovers body from Copperas Branch Lake

article

The Brief The Lewisville Dive Team recovered a body from Copperas Branch Lake Sunday morning. The person is believed to be the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the lake early Saturday morning. Copperas Branch Lake is a small body of water to the west of I-35E, directly across from parts of Lake Lewisville.



According to the Lewisville Police Department, the Lewisville Fire department dive team found and recovered a body from Copperas Branch Lake just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials believe the person was the driver of a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Body Recovered from Copperas Branch Lake

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of northbound I-35E.

Copperas Branch Lake is a small body of water to the west of I-35E, directly across from parts of Lake Lewisville.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle left the roadway, went over the guardrail and went into the lake.

They do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for confirming the identity of the deceased and notifying the next of kin.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Officer Rosales by phone at 972-219-3600 or by email at Mrosales@cityoflewisville.com. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.