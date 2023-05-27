Authorities searching for suspects who ran into woods after fatal shooting in Lewisville

Lewisville police are searching for two suspects who fled into a wooded area after a fatal shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m., in Central Park, located on S. Edmonds Lane.

An officer was in the area and responded after hearing the shots.

A male was found shot in the head, with a handgun found nearby. He was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police about three suspects who ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police were able to catch one of them, but the other two were not found.

DPS Air One and Carrollton PD K9 are assisting in the search for the other two suspects.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.