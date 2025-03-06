Lewisville apartment building evacuated Wednesday night, 5 found unconscious

article

The Brief A Lewisville apartment building was evacuated late Wednesday night. Five people were found unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause was quickly found and residents were able to return inside after the air was safe.



The Lewisville Police Department and the Lewisville Fire Department evacuated an entire building late Wednesday night after a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning involving multiple people.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

What we know:

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency responders received a call that more than one person was unconscious inside an apartment, possibly due to carbon monoxide exposure, in the 2100 block of Uecker Dr.

First responders immediately evacuated the building, police say.

Three people were taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation.

Lewisville Police say the cause of the issue was a shifted stack in the utility room. Officials say it was quickly identified and corrected.

Once the air quality levels were safe, residents were allowed back into their homes after a few hours.

What they're saying:

The Lewisville Police Department and emergency responders urge all residents to remain vigilant about potential carbon monoxide dangers and ensure that their detectors are properly installed and functioning.