LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas Ft. Worth unveils replica of new Rangers ballpark

With fans not allowed at baseball games as MLB and the Texas Rangers start their new season Friday, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth has built a replica of the new ballpark to give fans another view of the stadium.

The replica ballpark took 120 hours to design, and 270 hours and 22,000 LEGO bricks to build.

It will be on display in the center’s Dallas/Fort Worth MINILAND that has other famous North Texas buildings, landmarks, and stadiums.

The LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth has social distancing measures and other protective protocols in place to keep its visitors safe.