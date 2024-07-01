Grapevine 9-year-old wins LEGO’s North American Mini Master Builder

article

William Hicks, a 9-year-old from Grapevine who knows his way around a LEGO set, was crowned the North American Mini Master Builder last week.



His winning creation, a build of the Fort Worth Stockyards, took more than 45 hours and 6,000 LEGO bricks to build.

William Hicks poses with his winning creation of the Fort Worth Stockyards at the LEGO Discovery Center in Dallas. (Source: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Ft. Worth)

He beat out 12 other finalists from across the country to win the honor. The builders were asked to create something to represent where they are from.

Hicks’ version of the Stockyards included a cattle drive, saloon and a moving oil derrick.

"I built the Fort Worth Stockyards and I’m very proud of my movement," Hicks said. "I have a horse that veers up and down and a working oil derrick and a mini figure that runs away."

Hicks was presented with a confetti shower and a ceremonial LEGO brick dump at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Grapevine Mills to celebrate his win.