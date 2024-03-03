Legally blind student defies odds, gets accepted into veterinarian school

article

For Faith Snapp, being legally blind did not mean she couldn't pursue being a veterinarian.

So her inspiriting journey continues after being accepted into the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

"My entire life, my family has raised horses and goats for as long as I can remember," the 22-year-old Texas native told FOX Television Stations. "I always loved animals."

Faith Snapp. (Credit: Faith Snapp)

Snapp said she and her twin brother were born prematurely and with very little vision. For Snapp, she has less than 10% field vision and her right eye can only detect movement. She said her left eye is a little better at seeing shapes, colors and large prints, but she has trouble seeing far distances.

She never saw her disabilities as limitations. She received a guide dog in high school and joined several clubs.

She also worked at local animal clinics, saying her blindness was a challenge at first.

Faith Snapp (Credit: Faith Snapp)

"I just needed to find the people and the accommodations and the places that would be willing to help me," she added. "That was a little bit challenging because I think often times people place limitations on somebody with a disability because they assume that they are limited."

"But in my mind, the only limitation I have is if I think I can't do it," she continued.

Faith Snapp and her family. (Credit: Faith Snapp)

Snapp will start school in August. She said her dream job is to be a mixed-animal veterinarian, caring for both large and small animals.

"If someone has a dream or goal, to not give up on it, because no matter who you are or what your circumstances…anything is possible," she said. "I just hope my story can help others realize that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to."

