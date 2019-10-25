Legal battle between Atatiana Jefferson’s family continues a day after her funeral

The legal fight between Atatiana Jefferson's family over her funeral continued Friday, a day after the funeral was held.

Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the early morning hours of October 12.

The matter before a judge Friday involved what was mutually agreed upon funeral arrangements, and how one side of Jefferson's family now claims the other violated the agreement.

The funeral for Jefferson was a heartbreaking chapter in a police shooting case that has attracted national attention.

But the day after her funeral, it is clear from a probate hearing, that the legal feud between members of her family has not been put to rest.

A FOX4 camera was allowed to record as Dallas County JP Judge Brenda Hull presided over Friday’s hearing.

A process server testified that he approached Jefferson's father, Marquis Jefferson, with court papers at Concord Church Thursday as he was being pushed in his wheelchair directly behind his daughter's casket on its way to the hearse.

Attorneys discussed how, on Monday, Jefferson's mother, Yolanda Carr, and immediate family reached a private agreement with Marquis regarding details of her funeral.

According to Carr's attorney, Jefferson's father violated that agreement.

It’s not yet known what that violation was, but a gag order the judge granted calls for Jefferson's father and his representative, Bruce Carter, to “immediately cease and desist from soliciting, attempting to solicit, collecting or attempting to collect money in the name of Atatiana Jefferson, Marquis Jefferson, Yolanda Carr, or in any manner associated with the death of Atatiana Jefferson.”

"I wanted to put a foundation together to make sure her legacy lived on," Marquis’ younger brother, Lapaca Jefferson, said.

Lapaca said that he personally set up a foundation in his niece’s name with the goal of helping disadvantaged students who aspire to become doctors, like his late niece.

"I just want them to leave the foundation alone. They didn't create it. It wasn't their idea. They're not trying to make her life live on. This is what I'm doing, as far as the Jefferson family," he added.

Marquis Jefferson was not in court Friday, so the judge granted a continuance until November 4, so he can appear in person.

It appears no more details will be released, as the judge granted a gag order which prevents the parties involved from discussing the case.