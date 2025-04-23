Expand / Collapse search

Leftover jerk prime rib ramen bowl recipe

Published  April 23, 2025 11:48am CDT
Good Day Recipes
Leftover prime rib ramen bowl recipe

Chef Meika Johnson or MiMi J joins Good Day to show you ways to reinvent dinner using leftovers.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked jerk prime rib, sliced or chopped
  • 4 packs ramen noodles (discard seasoning)
  • 4 cups chicken or beef broth
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp jerk seasoning or paste (adjust to taste)
  • 1 tbsp oil (olive or sesame)
  • 4 soft-boiled eggs
  • 1 cup spinach or bok choy
  • ¼ cup pickled red onions
  • ½ cup corn (optional)
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • Lime wedges, cilantro, sesame seeds (for garnish)
  • Chili oil or jerk oil (optional, for drizzle)

Directions:

1.    Make the Broth: In a pot, heat oil and sauté garlic until fragrant. Add broth, soy sauce, and jerk seasoning. Simmer for 5–7 minutes.
2.    Cook the Noodles: Prepare ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
3.    Reheat the Lamb: Gently warm sliced jerk lamb in a pan or microwave until just heated through.
4.    Assemble the Bowl: Divide noodles into bowls. Ladle hot broth over noodles. Top with sliced prime rib, spinach or bok choy, egg, corn, and pickled onions.
5.    Garnish & Serve: Finish with green onions, lime, cilantro, sesame seeds, and optional chili oil or jerk oil drizzle.

**Chef’s Tip: Soft-boil your eggs ahead of time (6 minutes in boiling water, then ice bath). Don’t skip the drizzle—it’s the remix magic!

