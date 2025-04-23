Leftover jerk prime rib ramen bowl recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked jerk prime rib, sliced or chopped

4 packs ramen noodles (discard seasoning)

4 cups chicken or beef broth

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp jerk seasoning or paste (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp oil (olive or sesame)

4 soft-boiled eggs

1 cup spinach or bok choy

¼ cup pickled red onions

½ cup corn (optional)

2 green onions, sliced

Lime wedges, cilantro, sesame seeds (for garnish)

Chili oil or jerk oil (optional, for drizzle)

Directions:

1. Make the Broth: In a pot, heat oil and sauté garlic until fragrant. Add broth, soy sauce, and jerk seasoning. Simmer for 5–7 minutes.

2. Cook the Noodles: Prepare ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

3. Reheat the Lamb: Gently warm sliced jerk lamb in a pan or microwave until just heated through.

4. Assemble the Bowl: Divide noodles into bowls. Ladle hot broth over noodles. Top with sliced prime rib, spinach or bok choy, egg, corn, and pickled onions.

5. Garnish & Serve: Finish with green onions, lime, cilantro, sesame seeds, and optional chili oil or jerk oil drizzle.

**Chef’s Tip: Soft-boil your eggs ahead of time (6 minutes in boiling water, then ice bath). Don’t skip the drizzle—it’s the remix magic!