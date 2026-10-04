At least six injured after gunfire breaks out at South Dallas gathering

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The Brief Several people were shot after a gathering near South Barry Avenue ended in gunfire early Sunday morning. Police say a driver and a person in the crowd traded gunfire before the vehicle hit a light pole while attempting to flee. None of the injuries are life-threatening, but police have not announced any suspects or arrests as the investigation continues.



Multiple people were injured early Sunday in a shooting in South Dallas, according to police.

South Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Barry Avenue near Ware Street. A preliminary investigation determined that several individuals were shot at the location.

At least three victims were taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a local hospital, while others self-transported. Authorities confirmed that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe the driver of a vehicle and someone in the crowd exchanged gunfire before the vehicle crashed into a light pole as the driver tried to leave the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding what led to the shooting, and no suspects or arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.