At least six injured after gunfire breaks out at South Dallas gathering
DALLAS - Multiple people were injured early Sunday in a shooting in South Dallas, according to police.
South Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Barry Avenue near Ware Street. A preliminary investigation determined that several individuals were shot at the location.
At least three victims were taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a local hospital, while others self-transported. Authorities confirmed that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Investigators believe the driver of a vehicle and someone in the crowd exchanged gunfire before the vehicle crashed into a light pole as the driver tried to leave the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details regarding what led to the shooting, and no suspects or arrests have been announced.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas police officers on the scene.