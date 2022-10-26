Leader of team investigating Uvalde shooting quietly retires

Wednesday FOX 4 learned the chief of the team investigating the botched law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde retired quietly weeks ago.

DPS confirms Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins retired in September.

There was no mention whether this retirement was connected to investigations into the botched police response at Robb Elementary, but at least one other Ranger is under investigation for that response.

MORE ON THE UVALDE SHOOTING

The departure came without any press release or notification from DPS, something the Department did in August for lower-level leadership, including Texas Rangers assistant chief Brian Burzynski.

Brian Burzynski

KABB, the FOX affiliate in San Antonio, obtained an internal email from Collins to staff in September.

It didn't explain why he was leaving, but he said he did not want to have a formal ceremony.

Collins also told them to remain "committed to the citizens of Texas without intimidation or political influence."

A reporter asked Gov. Greg Abbott directly about whether that mention of political influence may be connected to the Rangers' investigation of the Uvalde response.

Reporter: You know Chance Collins with the Texas Rangers?

Abbott: Right.

Reporter: He recently sent out an email announcing his retirement, um, to his colleagues. And this is the email right here.

Abbott: OK.

Reporter: And I highlighted that line ‘without fear, political intimidation or influence.’ Uh, was he pressured to retire? Or is he referring to some kind of political influence related to the Uvalde investigation?

Abbott: I have no information about it whatsoever. I’ve never spoken to him. I have no idea what he’s talking about.

Reporter: Do, do you do know him, right? You work with him professionally as head of the Texas Rangers. Did he have any involvement in the Uvalde investigation?

Abbott: So, truly, I have no idea.

Reporter: So, um, he wasn’t told to leave? Do you know how key he was in the investigation?

Abbott: Uh, I don’t have any recollection of ever talking to him, to be honest.

The Texas Department of Safety has been under scrutiny for its perceived lack of transparency over its role in the response to the mass shooting.

Col. Steve McCraw

Early on, the director of DPS, Col. Steve McCraw, worked to point fingers at local police, placing much of the blame on Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo.

But DPS had 91 officers on scene, the second most out of any agency that responded.

At least seven members of DPS are under investigation for their actions and this week it was reported one of them is a Texas Ranger.

Monday, CNN reported Christopher Ryan Kindell was seen multiple times in body camera video on his phone outside and inside Robb Elementary School during the 90 minutes that passed with nobody breaching the classroom with the gunman in it.

CNN reports he's been suspended as the investigation continues.

Thursday, families of Robb Elementary victims will be in Austin.

The state's Public Safety Commission has a meeting, and on the agenda is an update from the DPS director.



