Granbury puts recall election on hold after lawsuit filed against city amidst data center concerns

The Brief Granbury leaders put a proposed recall election on hold when an attorney announced he was suing the city at Tuesday's city council meeting. 15% of Granbury's registered voters had signed a petition to recall city leaders over allegations the city did not disclose enough information about a potential data center. We don't know who the attorney filed the lawsuit on behalf of, and he ignored FOX 4's request for comment when leaving the meeting.



A lawsuit filed by an attorney working for an unknown entity put a recall election Granbury was ready to schedule on hold.

Granbury recall election delayed

Andy Taylor

What we know:

At a Granbury City Council meeting on Tuesday night, city leaders were set to schedule a recall election for May 2027.

Before they could schedule the meeting, attorney Andy Taylor announced he was suing the City of Granbury to stop the recall election.

Taylor said he believes the petition that brought about the recall is invalid due to procedural issues and signature issues.

Granbury City Attorney Jeremy SoRelle advised city leaders to stop the process of scheduling the recall election after Taylor's announcement.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who Andy Taylor, who is based in Houston, filed the suit on behalf of. FOX 4 has not found any online filings of the lawsuit Taylor mentioned.

FOX 4's David Sentendrey attempted to speak to Taylor as he was leaving the city council meeting, but Taylor ignored his request for comment.

Andy Taylor

"We don’t know who he’s working for. It just looks kind of fishy," Granbury resident Dan Fauber told Sentendrey.

Granbury data center controversy

The backstory:

Granbury leaders were ready to schedule the recall election that could potentially cost them their elected positions over residential concerns over a lack of information disclosed about a data center project in the city.

Earlier in 2026, Granbury City Council voted to annex 2,200 acres of land near Meadow Wood Road, and has received concept plans for a data center to be built on the land.

Granbury data center concept

Some Granbury residents believe their city's leaders didn't disclose enough information about the potential data center before the land was annexed.

Those concerns led to 15% of the city's registered voters signing a petition to recall Granbury Mayor Jim Jarratt and four city council members, with over 1,300 signatures on the petition.

Residents walked out of last week's Granbury City Council meeting when Jarratt and city council members defended their previous actions and declined to resign.

What's next:

With the lawsuit canceling a potential May 2027 recall election, we will wait and see when that recall may end up being scheduled.

City officials say any official development plans for the data center would go through the city's normal review process, and would need to meet zoning and development standards before approval.