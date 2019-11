article

The last remaining survivor of the Hindenburg disaster, who suffered severe burns to his face, arms and legs before his mother managed to toss him and his brother from the burning airship, has died.

Werner Gustav Doehner, the last among 62 passengers and crew who escaped the May 6, 1937, fire, was 90.

The fire killed his father, sister and 34 others. He was just 8 years old at the time.