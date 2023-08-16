Las Vegas man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend at home

article

A Las Vegas man was arrested after his girlfriend was found dead at a home on Monday, authorities said.

James Gina III, 50, and the deceased female victim were found at the residence when officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a call about a possible person injured, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Detectives determined that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and a suspect in the case.

Gina was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder involving a deadly weapon and owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, according to online jail records. He was being held without bail.

Details surrounding the alleged murder or the victim’s identity were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will eventually release the victim’s identification along with a cause and manner of death.

