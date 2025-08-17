Largest film, television production campus in Texas opens in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A new 450,000-square-foot film and television production campus, the largest in Texas, has opened in Fort Worth's AllianceTexas development. The facility is a partnership between developer Hillwood, SGS Studios, and Paramount Television. The second season of Paramount's "Landman" has already begun filming there. The studios, founded by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, are part of a larger plan to position Texas as a global hub for film and television production.



"Landman" filming in Fort Worth

The facility, which is operated by SGS Studios, is designed to support four large-scale productions at once. Filming for the second season of Paramount's "Landman" began at the campus in March 2025.

What they're saying:

SGS Studios was founded by creator Taylor Sheridan, known for hit shows such as "Yellowstone." In a statement, Sheridan praised the new facility, saying, "Texas offers something rare: the space to dream big, the freedom to build fast, and a community that still believes storytelling matters."

Ross Perot Jr., chairman of Hillwood, said the partnership reflects the strength of AllianceTexas and the city of Fort Worth in embracing new industries.

What's next:

The project, which received a Media Production Development Zone designation from the City of Fort Worth, is a step toward positioning Texas as a global center for media production. The partnership plans to build more studios in the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development, with the goal of attracting more long-term productions and tenants.

To support the growing industry, SGS Studios has partnered with Tarrant County College to offer job training programs in set construction and other related fields.