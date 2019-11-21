Large veterans job fair happening Thursday at AT&T Stadium

Thursday is a big day for veterans looking to move into civilian jobs after serving the country.

The Dallas Veterans Job Fair is so big it will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The fair is for both vets and their spouses. More than 80 employers will be there and some will be ready to offer jobs on the spot to qualified applicants.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Registration is not required.

Link: https://success.recruitmilitary.com/events/dallas-veterans-job-fair-november-21-2019