Large-scale public safety operation in Fort Worth results in numerous drug trafficking, firearms charges

The Brief On Monday, federal officials announced the results of Operation New Day, a public safety push in Fort Worth that took place from late August to early November. During the operation, officials conducted more than 20 undercover operations and seized dozens of firearms and numerous illegal substances. 141 defendants have been charged with drug trafficking, firearms violations, illegal reentry after deportation, child exploitation, and other charges.



A large-scale public safety push in Fort Worth this fall led to over 100 individuals being charged, multiple firearms recovered, and numerous illegal substances being seized.

Operation New Day

What we know:

On Monday, November 9, federal officials announced the conclusion of Operation New Day, a public safety operation in Fort Worth.

The operation spanned from August 25 to November 5. During the operation, federal officials seized 35 firearms, over 100 grams of fentanyl, over 45 kilograms of methamphetamine, and over 22 kilograms of cocaine.

141 suspects have been charged with a variety of crimes as a result of the operation.

51 defendants were charged with illegal reentry after deportation.

45 defendants were charged with drug trafficking offenses, including possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

15 defendants were charged with firearms offenses, including felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, unlawful possession of machine guns, and possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant.

10 defendants were charged with violating national defense airspace.

Nine defendants were charged with child exploitation and related sex offenses, including sex trafficking of minors, sexual exploitation of children, production or distribution of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, sexual abuse of a ward, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Seven defendants were charged with election and citizenship-related offenses, including voting by an alien in a federal election, false statements of citizenship to register to vote, and false statements in relation to naturalization.

Two defendants were charged with document fraud offenses involving unlawful possession of documents used as evidence of authorized stay or employment in the United States.

One defendant was charged with assaulting a federal officer.

One defendant was charged with falsely representing himself as a U.S. citizen.

What they're saying:

"In two and a half months, Operation New Day took 141 criminal offenders off the streets of Fort Worth," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "These are drug traffickers, armed felons, people who exploit children, and others who put our neighbors at risk. I am grateful to our prosecutors and to our law enforcement partners whose incredible work made this possible, but our work doesn't end with this operation. We will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who threatens our communities in North Texas."

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould

"Operation New Day reflects the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to protecting communities from criminal activity," said HSI Dallas acting Special Agent in Charge Antwoine Jones. "HSI will continue to work alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify and investigate those whose actions threaten public safety. Together, we will continue working to make Fort Worth safer for the families who live, work and raise their children here."

"Operation New Day demonstrates the impact of strong law enforcement partnerships and a unified commitment to public safety. ATF charged 15 defendants with federal firearms offenses and seized 41 machinegun conversion devices that pose an extreme threat to our communities and the officers who protect them. This operation may be ending, but ATF’s mission is not. We will continue aggressively pursuing those who illegally possess firearms, threaten innocent lives, and fuel violent crime. Those who put our communities at risk will be held accountable."

"The U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force is a proud contributor to the remarkable results of Operation New Day," said Sean Malecha, Acting U.S. Marshal – Northern District of Texas. "We are on the streets shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal state, and local partners, every single day serving the citizens of Ft. Worth and Tarrant County, and that will never stop. Our message is simple: If you are on our list, we will find you and ensure you face justice in the Northern District of Texas."

"Operation New Day demonstrates what we can accomplish when federal, state, and local partners work together to take deadly drugs and illegal firearms off our streets," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker. "We will continue targeting the criminal networks behind drug trafficking to protect our communities and save American lives."