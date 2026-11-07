Woman fatally stabbed downtown, suspect arrested
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DALLAS - Dallas police said a woman was stabbed to death downtown Friday night.
What we know:
Police responded around 11:15 p.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Akard Street.
Investigators said a woman was stabbed by a known suspect. The woman was taken to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where she was pronounced dead.
Jimmy Spurger, Jr., 54, was arrested and charged with murder.
What we don't know:
Dallas police did not release the suspect's name or what led to the stabbing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.