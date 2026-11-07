Woman fatally stabbed downtown, suspect arrested

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The Brief Dallas police are investigating a deadly Friday night stabbing. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Akard Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday where a woman had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Jimmy Spurger, Jr., 54, was charged with murder.



Dallas police said a woman was stabbed to death downtown Friday night.

What we know:

Police responded around 11:15 p.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Akard Street.

Investigators said a woman was stabbed by a known suspect. The woman was taken to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where she was pronounced dead.

Jimmy Spurger, Jr., 54, was arrested and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Dallas police did not release the suspect's name or what led to the stabbing.