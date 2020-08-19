Large industrial fire burning in Grand Prairie

The Poly-America facility is believed to be on fire in Grand Prairie, west of Dallas.

The facility started burning just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Fire and smoke could be seen from miles away and explosions coulb be heard at the facility as it burns.

According to its website, Poly-America makes plastic film and trash bags. The company also recycles plastic.

There are several railcars near the facility that reportedly contain flammable material. Some railcars have caught fire.

The fire is also threatening utility poles that could affect power in the surrounding area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.