Large fire heavily damages Dallas tire shop overnight

article

The Brief A large fire heavily damaged Dallas Discount Tire and Auto Care overnight Tuesday, with no injuries reported. Dallas firefighters quickly responded, working to extinguish the blaze and prevent its spread to nearby apartments under construction. The fire's cause is currently under investigation.



A large fire heavily damaged a Dallas business overnight Tuesday, according to Dallas firefighters.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dallas fire (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to a heavy fire engulfing a commercial building at 300 N. Lancaster Avenue and 8th Street around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found the fire was consuming Dallas Discount Tire and Auto Care.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby apartments under construction. Some crews focused on containment while others fought the main blaze. Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, but it heavily damaged the tire shop. The adjacent apartments sustained only minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire to start.