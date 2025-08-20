Lancaster football player dies after suffering heat emergency during practice

article

The Brief A football player at Lancaster Early College High School died at the hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering a heat-related emergency during practice on Monday. Preston Malone was a sophomore on the junior varsity team. The district said grief counselors will be available on campus for his classmates, teammates, and teachers.



What we know:

According to the Lancaster Independent School District, Preston Malone started feeling ill during Monday’s junior varsity football practice.

He alerted his coaches, who quickly began following UIL heat safety protocols. The athletic trainers also called 911 and placed him in a cold tub to lower his body temperature.

Malone was taken to Children’s Medical Center for observation, and doctors were initially hopeful that he’d recover.

However, his condition worsened, and Malone passed away in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Featured article

What they're saying:

In a video on social media, Preston Malone Sr. tearfully said his grandson suffered a heat stroke during practice and then later had a heart attack at the hospital.

"They were not outside. They were indoors. Nevertheless, he still suffered an extreme heat stroke," he said.

Lancaster ISD said its coaches and athletic trainers were following all UIL and district heat safety protocols and procedures, which included things like adjusting practice times, practicing indoors, utilizing hydration stations, and more.

"Our hearts are broken, and we extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, and teachers during this unimaginable time of loss," said Lancaster ISD Superintendent Dr. A.K. Perera. "We ask our community to join us in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers."

What's next:

The district said grief counselors will be available on campus for anyone who needs them.

Lancaster High School has also canceled football practice for the remainder of the week and canceled an upcoming scrimmage against North Forney High School.