Lamb pita with tzatziki and pickled red onion recipe from Emilia's at the Crescent Hotel

Ingredients:

Tzatziki

100g Greek Yogurt

100g Sour Cream

50g Labneh

3g Raw Garlic

4g Confit Garlic

1g Lemon Zest

3g Fresh Dill

75g Cucumber

5g Mint

6g Honey

1g Salt

10g Lemon Juice

Directions:

1. Rough chop dill and mint and set aside

2. Scoop out seeds and dice cucumber and set aside

3. Add all remaining ingredients to food processor and spin until smooth

4. Add all to mixing bowl and combine and adjust seasoning as needed

Pickled Red Onion Ingredients:

3c Red Wine Vinegar

1c Fresh Lime Juice

¼ c Grenadine

½ c Sugar

1 tbsp Salt

2 Large Red Onion, Thinly Sliced

1 c Water

3 tbsp Pickling Spice

Directions:

1. Add everything to pot other than onions and bring to a simmer, dissolve the sugar and salt

2. Once simmering, place onions in a heat safe bowl and strain pickling liquid and pour over onions

3. Refrigerate for 24 hours

Lamb spice ingredients:

Lamb Spice

20g Tumeric

10g Ras al Hanout

8g Ground Cardamom

3g Cayenne

10g Chipotle

5g Ground Ginger

15g Granulated Garlic

2g All Spice

5g Harissa

50g Sugar

30g Salt

Directions:

1. Mix all until combined

Braised Lamb Ingredients:

1ea Boneless Lamb Leg or Shoulder

2ea Fennel

2ea Yellow Onion

1ea Jalapeno

3ea Fingers of Ginger

8ea Roma Tomato

64oz of Beef Broth

Directions:

1. Sear lamb on all sides in a hot pan until browned

2. Remove lamb from heat and season with the spice rub

3. Peel and quarter all vegetables and add all to a braising pan

4. Wrap in tin foil and slow cook at 250 degrees for two hours until the lamb is tender and able to be pulled apart