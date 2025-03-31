Expand / Collapse search

Lamb pita with tzatziki and pickled red onion recipe from Emilia's at the Crescent Hotel

By
Published March 31, 2025 10:17am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Seared lamb pita with tzatziki and pickled onion recipe

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival kicks off this weekend in Clearfork! Preston Paine with Emilia's at the Crescent Hotel joins Good Day to show viewers how to make seared lamb pita with tzatziki and pickled red onion.

Ingredients:

  • Tzatziki
  • 100g Greek Yogurt
  • 100g Sour Cream
  • 50g Labneh
  • 3g Raw Garlic
  • 4g Confit Garlic
  • 1g Lemon Zest
  • 3g Fresh Dill
  • 75g Cucumber
  • 5g Mint
  • 6g Honey
  • 1g Salt
  • 10g Lemon Juice

Directions:

1. Rough chop dill and mint and set aside
2. Scoop out seeds and dice cucumber and set aside
3. Add all remaining ingredients to food processor and spin until smooth
4. Add all to mixing bowl and combine and adjust seasoning as needed

Pickled Red Onion Ingredients:

  • 3c Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1c Fresh Lime Juice
  • ¼ c Grenadine
  • ½ c Sugar
  • 1 tbsp Salt
  • 2 Large Red Onion, Thinly Sliced
  • 1 c Water
  • 3 tbsp Pickling Spice

Directions:

1. Add everything to pot other than onions and bring to a simmer, dissolve the sugar and salt
2. Once simmering, place onions in a heat safe bowl and strain pickling liquid and pour over onions
3. Refrigerate for 24 hours

Lamb spice ingredients:

  • Lamb Spice
  • 20g Tumeric
  • 10g Ras al Hanout
  • 8g Ground Cardamom
  • 3g Cayenne
  • 10g Chipotle
  • 5g Ground Ginger
  • 15g Granulated Garlic
  • 2g All Spice
  • 5g Harissa
  • 50g Sugar
  • 30g Salt

Directions:

1. Mix all until combined

Braised Lamb Ingredients:

1ea Boneless Lamb Leg or Shoulder
2ea Fennel
2ea Yellow Onion
1ea Jalapeno 
3ea Fingers of Ginger
8ea Roma Tomato
64oz of Beef Broth

Directions:

1. Sear lamb on all sides in a hot pan until browned
2. Remove lamb from heat and season with the spice rub
3. Peel and quarter all vegetables and add all to a braising pan
4. Wrap in tin foil and slow cook at 250 degrees for two hours until the lamb is tender and able to be pulled apart 

