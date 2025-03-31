Lamb pita with tzatziki and pickled red onion recipe from Emilia's at the Crescent Hotel
Ingredients:
- Tzatziki
- 100g Greek Yogurt
- 100g Sour Cream
- 50g Labneh
- 3g Raw Garlic
- 4g Confit Garlic
- 1g Lemon Zest
- 3g Fresh Dill
- 75g Cucumber
- 5g Mint
- 6g Honey
- 1g Salt
- 10g Lemon Juice
Directions:
1. Rough chop dill and mint and set aside
2. Scoop out seeds and dice cucumber and set aside
3. Add all remaining ingredients to food processor and spin until smooth
4. Add all to mixing bowl and combine and adjust seasoning as needed
Pickled Red Onion Ingredients:
- 3c Red Wine Vinegar
- 1c Fresh Lime Juice
- ¼ c Grenadine
- ½ c Sugar
- 1 tbsp Salt
- 2 Large Red Onion, Thinly Sliced
- 1 c Water
- 3 tbsp Pickling Spice
Directions:
1. Add everything to pot other than onions and bring to a simmer, dissolve the sugar and salt
2. Once simmering, place onions in a heat safe bowl and strain pickling liquid and pour over onions
3. Refrigerate for 24 hours
Lamb spice ingredients:
- Lamb Spice
- 20g Tumeric
- 10g Ras al Hanout
- 8g Ground Cardamom
- 3g Cayenne
- 10g Chipotle
- 5g Ground Ginger
- 15g Granulated Garlic
- 2g All Spice
- 5g Harissa
- 50g Sugar
- 30g Salt
Directions:
1. Mix all until combined
Braised Lamb Ingredients:
1ea Boneless Lamb Leg or Shoulder
2ea Fennel
2ea Yellow Onion
1ea Jalapeno
3ea Fingers of Ginger
8ea Roma Tomato
64oz of Beef Broth
Directions:
1. Sear lamb on all sides in a hot pan until browned
2. Remove lamb from heat and season with the spice rub
3. Peel and quarter all vegetables and add all to a braising pan
4. Wrap in tin foil and slow cook at 250 degrees for two hours until the lamb is tender and able to be pulled apart