Lamar County tornado victim proposes after finding missing engagement ring amid the rubble

article

A Lamar County couple who lost just about everything they own because of a tornado was able to recover a very valuable item – one that means love and life to them.

Last week, Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson lost the new home they were building when an EF-3 tornado blew through Paris, which is about 100 miles northwest of Dallas.

During the storm, they sheltered nearby. They said they held on to each other and prayed in those frightening moments.

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

The tornado destroyed their house and scattered their belongings throughout the neighborhood, including an engagement ring Hudson had recently purchased.

When the Paris Junior College softball team learned what happened, they jumped into action to help with the search for the missing ring.

"I guess when you tell 20 girls that you’re looking for an engagement ring they’re going to make sure you’re engaged by the end of the day," Hudson said.

"He says if we find the ring he’s proposing on the spot. So, they did not let up," Patterson said.

The team managed to find the ring in the mud and rubble.

As promised, Hudson immediately proposed. Patterson didn’t hesitate and said yes.