Lakewood hit-and-run leaves brothers injured, driver flees

The Brief A suspected hit-and-run driver T-boned a car in Dallas's Lakewood neighborhood Saturday night and fled the scene. The two brothers in the hit vehicle sustained injuries but are grateful to be alive. Police have not yet identified a suspect, though the brothers located a vehicle they believe was involved nearby.



On Saturday night, a suspected driver never came to a stop before speeding away following a hit-and-run T-bone crash in the Lakewood neighborhood of Dallas.

What they're saying:

Romeo Gonzalez says he blacked out upon impact. The 20-year-old was driving his mother’s car with his brother, Ricardo, in the passenger seat.

The other driver never stops. Instead, it speeds away.

About 50-yards away, a woman in a van collecting electric scooters sprints to help. Less than 30 seconds after impact, she’s speaking with the brothers.

Their airbags deployed, she’s eventually able to get the driver-side door open to get both brothers out.

Local perspective:

"I just saw a car and I remember saying, ‘Oh snap, a car’ and then it just went blank," said Gonzalez.

"He just took off as soon as he noticed he hit us, I guess."

Dan Berlin heard the crash from his home nearby.

"I was sitting in my bedroom minding my own business with the TV set on," said Berlin.

"Because you kind of have to inch out to see if somebody is speeding."

Dig deeper:

What Gonzalez remembers prior to the crash does not feel real.

"I saw the car and I don’t even remember the impact," said Gonzalez. "Everything looked like it was in slow motion."

The two brothers worked the second shift and were grabbing late-night food before the crash.

They say their mother only had liability insurance for the car.

"So we have been saving up for something else but since this happened we had to end up using our savings to go buy another car," he said.

A costly accident that the police say is not their fault.

"A lot better knowing that we just didn’t get killed that night," said Gonzalez.

"We’ve still got our goals ahead of us."

What's next:

The brothers say they found what they believe to be the vehicle that struck them abandoned just a couple of blocks away, the license plates removed.

Dallas police have not provided any details about a potential suspect at this point.