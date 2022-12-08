Lake Worth police arrest suspected mail theives after multi-million dollar investigation

Lake Worth police arrested two suspects believed to be connected to major mail thefts from post offices across DFW.

Police say that the arrests came after a multi-month, multi-million dollar investigation.

Lake Worth says its officers received information from the US Postal Inspectors and caught the suspects in the act.

After being surrounded the suspects jumped out of the car wearing ski masks, but they were quickly apprehended.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Lake Worth PD)

Officers found three larges boxes of US Mail that had been stolen inside the suspect's vehicle.