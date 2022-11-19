Police seek driver who fled from fatal crash in Lake Worth

article

A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lake Worth.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road, just in front of Lake Worth High School.

Lake Worth police said the suspect's vehicle is a dark blue Chevy Equinox with a missing passenger side headlight and bumper damage.

Anyone with information on this crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call police or email LWCID@lakeworthrx.org.