Lake Worth Athletic Booster Club president charged with theft of $12K in funds

The former president of Lake Worth Athletic Booster Club has been arrested and charged with felony theft.

41-year-old Joey Wilcoxson is accused of making multiple withdrawls from the club's accounts and moving money to Pearl's Saloon in Fort Worth, of which Wilcoxson is a partial owner.

Joey Wilcoxson (Source: Lake Worth Police)

An audit of the club's accounts in January 2024 showed that $12,907.74 had been suspiciously withdrawn, according to police.

At the time, the Lake Worth Athletic Booster Club only had $3.35 in the account.

Detectives also learned that while Wilcoxson served as president of the nonprofit, he refused to provide financial statements to the club's treasurer.

He was arrested on Wednesday, March 6 and is currently being held in the Lake Worth Jail on $25,000 bond.