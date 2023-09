Dallas police say they have recovered the body of a teenager near the south end of Lake Ray Hubbard.

Police were called to the area around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 after a teen who was in the water disappeared.

Police say the teenager was 15 years old and more information about the victim will not be released due to his age.

An investigation into the circumstances around the boy's death is underway, according to police.