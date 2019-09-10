Lake Ray Hubbard swim event helps raise money for cancer research

Former SMU swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Berube is helping to raise money for cancer research through Swim Across America.

The open water swimming event will be held this weekend at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Funds raised will support early detection and innovative clinical trials at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Over the past 32 years, more than $80 million has been raised nationwide.

“The energy at the event, we’ve got TCU swimmers and SMU swimmers out. It’s just so fun. You jump in the water and the gun goes off. And just for that little bit, you get excitement, goosebumps and you’re ready to go,” Berube said.

The event Saturday will take place at Lake Ray Hubbard’s Rockwall Harbor. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the swim starts at 9 a.m.

LINK: www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/Dallas?pg=entry&fr_id=5100