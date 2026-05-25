48-year-old man drowns after falling into Lake Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Officials say a man drowned at Lake Lewisville on Sunday after falling out of his boat.
Lake Lewisville drowning
Lake Lewisville
What we know:
On Sunday, May 24, around 7 p.m., the Lewisville Fire Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department responded to reports of a drowning near Eagle Point Marina on Lake Lewisville.
First responders found an unconscious man who had been pulled from the water. The individual was pronounced dead at a local hospital after CPR was administered.
The victim's brother told officials the victim had fallen out of their boat while they were attempting to dock it, and was unable to get back into the boat or make it to the dock safely.
The boat operator was able to drag the victim to shore before first responders arrived.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as a 48-year-old man.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not yet been reported.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Lewisville Fire Department.