Lake Dallas hero returns home after saving neighbor from house explosion

The Brief A Lake Dallas man returned home Thursday one week after he rescued his neighbor from her house just moments before it exploded and caught fire. Residents and local officials are expressing frustration over a lack of communication and answers from Atmos Energy regarding the cause of the blast. The official cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed and under investigation, though a lawsuit filed by the injured neighbor alleges it was caused by natural gas.



A man who rescued his neighbor from an exploding home was able to come back home on Thursday.

He still has some anxiety after what he experienced, but he also has a lot of the same questions and frustrations as his neighbors. While there wasn't a city council meeting tonight, one city council member created his own public comment.

Heroic rescue before the blast

What we know:

One week ago, on Moseley Lane in Lake Dallas. Jacob Sahl ran to his neighbor's house to find it leveled after an explosion.

Jacob Sahl

He heard his neighbor crying for help coming from underneath pieces of the roof.

"Just heard a BOOM. Like feel it in your chest, ears ringing," said Sahl. "I had her on one knee and moved her over like two or three times to the opening of the roof."

Sahl rescued her minutes before the home burst into flames. She was flown by CareFlite to the hospital where she is still recovering. Sahl and others were evacuated while Atmos Energy crews and first responders flooded the area.

He went to stay with family in Fort Worth and struggled to get updates from city officials and Atmos Energy.

On Thursday, Sahl was finally able to come back home, but he still has lingering questions and frustrations about the situation.

Community frustration over lack of answers

What they're saying:

"The city told us to check with Atmos and then Atmos refers us to a single post on the website and that's all anyone gets," said Sahl. "It should have never happened, like she should have never been in that situation, the house shouldn't have blown up."

He's not alone. FOX 4 spoke to multiple people who shared the same frustration with the lack of answers.

Investigation into cause of explosion continues

Dig deeper:

According to a lawsuit filed by the woman who was hurt, natural gas caused the explosion, but that has not been confirmed by Atmos, the city or the railroad commission, which is leading the investigation.

Thursday's city council meeting was canceled, but council member Randy Evans held an informal public conversation with members of the community.

"Trying to just give the citizens an avenue to have somebody sit down and actually listen, because I'm not getting any answers, they're not getting any answers, we will eventually," said Evans.

Evans says the city council members have been informed with the same limited information being released to the public.

A few people did show up and Evans did what he set out to do: listen.

"That's the first step that will help us as a city, it really will."

What’s next for Lake Dallas residents?

What's next:

The city says one person is still displaced.

There is a special city council meeting scheduled for April 1st at 6 p.m.

Atmos Energy says all natural gas services have been restored, and safety surveys were conducted. Atmos is expected to speak at next week's marketing session.