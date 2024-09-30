Lake Dallas permanently closes its animal shelter

article

The Brief The Lake Dallas Animal Shelter is now permanently closed. The city will instead rely on the nonprofit organization All American Dogs to handle animal control calls and adoptions. The shelter's closure saves Lake Dallas taxpayers about $200,000 per year.



The Lake Dallas Animal Shelter closed its doors for good at noon on Monday.

A sign on the front door says there are no animals to adopt.

They’ve all been moved to All American Dogs in Pilot Point, which the city has contracted to handle animal control and adoptions starting on Tuesday.

According to City Manager Luke Olson, Lake Dallas leaders made the tough decision to close the shelter earlier this year due to budget constraints.

All American Dogs currently provides animal services to 29 municipalities.

If an animal is found and is chipped or discovered to belong to a Lake Dallas resident, the nonprofit will deliver the animal back to its owner.

In the case of a late-night animal rescue call, Lake Dallas police will pick up and take the animal to police headquarters until it can be transferred to All American Dogs.

"Just like with anything where, you know, there’s going to be some growing pains, we’re going to figure it out, you know. And if the time comes later on down, we can reopen the animal shelter and provide the level of service that does it justice. And then, you know, that would be something we would recommend back to city council," Olson said.

Lake Dallas expects to save about $200,000 per year. That money will be used for road projects for the growing community.

Shelter staff members affected by the closure will receive four weeks’ salary and insurance. They’re also being invited to interview at All American Dogs.