Historic Fort Worth baseball park to be demolished

A legendary baseball field in Fort Worth is set to be torn down.

The Tarrant Regional Water District voted on Tuesday to demolish LaGrave Field, which it owns.

The ballpark was the home of the Fort Worth Cats minor league team.

It opened along the West Fork of the Trinity River in 1926 and was renovated in 2001.

The park has sat vacant for the last decade.

A demolition date has not been announced.

Fort Worth city leaders say they're open to having sporting events on nearby Panther Island.