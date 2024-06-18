Historic Fort Worth ballpark's future could be decided Tuesday

Image 1 of 4 ▼

We could learn today whether a historic ballpark in Fort Worth will be torn down.

The Tarrant Regional Water District is set to vote this morning on demolishing LaGrave Field.

The field was home to the independent minor league baseball team the Fort Worth Cats and the Dallas Rangers.

The park also served as the home for the Fort Worth Vaqueros FC soccer team in the National Premier Soccer League in 2014.

The original LaGrave Field opened in 1926. It was rebuilt in 2001.

The water district meets at 9 a.m.

The Tarrant Regional Water District owns the now-vacant ballpark.

There has been a debate about whether to try to revive baseball there or repurpose the land.