CLEAR Alert issued for kidnapped woman from DeSoto

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a DeSoto woman who police say has been kidnapped.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Lacey Lyn Overby who was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of E. Parkerville Rd. in DeSoto.

Investigators did not release much information on the circumstances of the kidnapping, but they say Overby was at a Taco Casa in Lancaster buying a meal for a homeless man.

Police now consider that homeless man the main suspect. He was described as a bald Hispanic man between the ages of 25-35. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

Overby was last seen in her 2015 silver Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate #KDY7339. Police say her car has a large dent on the rear left quarter panel and has a bulldog sticker on the rear window. She had her hair in a ponytail and was wearing black scrubs.

Overby is believed to be in grave danger. Anyone with info is urged to call 911.

A CLEAR Alert is issued for help finding missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or those who are in immediate danger of injury or death. It also helps find any potential suspects.

