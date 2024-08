Image 1 of 4 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in Far East Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the parking lot of a strip mall on La Prada Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Stevie Gray, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was grazed in the hand.

Police say they don't know the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooter is asked to contact police.