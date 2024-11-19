Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Collin County carjacking

article

The Brief 28-year-old Kyvontre Elmore was found guilty of murdering a man while stealing his truck in Collin County last year. Prosecutors said a key piece of evidence in the trial was an incriminating Instagram video that showed Elmore wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect. He was given an automatic life sentence for capital murder.



A Dallas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a deadly carjacking that happened in Collin County last year.

Jurors found 28-year-old Kyvontre Elmore guilty of capital murder for the death of Jose "Antonio" Acosta Galvan.

Prosecutors said Elmore approached Acosta Galvan to carjack him as he was on the phone in his truck outside his apartment in January of 2023.

Elmore shot the victim multiple times before driving off in the stolen truck.

Witnesses who called 911 gave police a description of the suspect’s clothing. Prosecutors said Elmore posted a social media video of himself on the day of the murder wearing clothes that matched that description.

Investigators also linked Elmore to the crime using security video from nearby businesses and cellphone records.

"From surveillance footage to phone data and even Elmore’s own Instagram posts, the evidence left no doubt about his guilt," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. "This verdict delivers justice for Antonio and his family and permanently removes a cold-blooded killer from our streets."

Because this was not a death penalty case, Elmore was automatically sentenced to life in prison after being convicted.