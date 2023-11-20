Kylie Capps' Turkey Gravy
FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Turkey Gravy.
Turkey Gravy Recipe
Ingredients
¼ cup turkey drippings
¼ cup flour
2 cups liquid (juices from roasted turkey, broth, water)
¼ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
Instructions
- Pour the turkey drippings into a bowl, leaving brown particles in the roasting pan. Return ¼ cup drippings to roasting pan.
- Stir in the flour.
- Cook over medium heat. Make sure you're stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth and bubbling. Then stir in the 2 cups liquid and heat to boiling, again stirring constantly. Once boiling, stir for 1 more minute and add in salt and pepper.