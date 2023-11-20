Expand / Collapse search

Kylie Capps' Turkey Gravy

FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Turkey Gravy.

Turkey Gravy Recipe

Ingredients

¼ cup turkey drippings

¼ cup flour

2 cups liquid (juices from roasted turkey, broth, water)

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Instructions

  1. Pour the turkey drippings into a bowl, leaving brown particles in the roasting pan. Return ¼ cup drippings to roasting pan. 
  2. Stir in the flour.
  3. Cook over medium heat. Make sure you're stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth and bubbling. Then stir in the 2 cups liquid and heat to boiling, again stirring constantly. Once boiling, stir for 1 more minute and add in salt and pepper.