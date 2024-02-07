Expand / Collapse search

Balloon pilot injured in 2023 Kaufman County crash killed in crash in Europe, reports say

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Balloon crashed into power line while avoiding gunfire

One of the pilots in the sport balloon that caught fire Monday night says someone was shooting at them moments before they made an emergency landing.

A Polish balloon pilot who was injured in Kaufman County in a 2023 crash has died after a crash in the country of Georgia.

Krzysztof Zapart was one of three people killed in a crash during a test flight, according to Georgian media.

The crew was attempting to set the world record for flying the longest distance with a hot air balloon.

Local media reported that the balloon crashed into a high-voltage power line.

Zapart spoke with FOX 4 following the crash in Kaufman County in October 2023.

He was taking part in the multi-state Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race when he said he heard gunshots, a claim never confirmed by law enforcement.

Zapart tried to take down his balloon when he crashed into an electrical substation.

RAW: Gas balloon explodes after hitting powerlines

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY. Video from Israel Alfaro shows the moments he came upon a gas balloon that had exploded after hitting a powerline in Kaufman County. The balloon was involved in the Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race from New Mexico to Georgia. The two pilots suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He sustained cuts and burns on his legs and arms. His teammate, Pjotr Halas, was treated for more serious burns and broken bones in his legs and midsection. 

They were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for treatment.

Zapart was the founder of Ballon Club Swidnica.

He was 52 years old.