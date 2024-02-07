Balloon pilot injured in 2023 Kaufman County crash killed in crash in Europe, reports say

A Polish balloon pilot who was injured in Kaufman County in a 2023 crash has died after a crash in the country of Georgia.

Krzysztof Zapart was one of three people killed in a crash during a test flight, according to Georgian media.

The crew was attempting to set the world record for flying the longest distance with a hot air balloon.

Local media reported that the balloon crashed into a high-voltage power line.

Zapart spoke with FOX 4 following the crash in Kaufman County in October 2023.

He was taking part in the multi-state Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race when he said he heard gunshots, a claim never confirmed by law enforcement.

Zapart tried to take down his balloon when he crashed into an electrical substation.

He sustained cuts and burns on his legs and arms. His teammate, Pjotr Halas, was treated for more serious burns and broken bones in his legs and midsection.

They were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for treatment.

Zapart was the founder of Ballon Club Swidnica.

He was 52 years old.