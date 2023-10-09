Gas balloon explodes near Crandall after hitting power station, at least 1 injured, sheriff's department says

A gas balloon crashed near Crandall on Monday night after it hit a power station and exploded.

Photos from the area near FM 741 show the balloon in flames on the side of the road.

Sources with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 4 at least one person was injured in the crash.

The crash knocked out power to some people in the area.

FOX 4 has not confirmed where the balloon came from, but on Monday, a balloon that was a part of a competition from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was spotted in the area.

According to the contest's flight tracker, the balloon, piloted by the Polish team of Krzysztof Zapart and Piotr Halas, was flying over North Texas on Monday.

Several North Texans reached out to FOX 4 on Monday with photos and videos of a mysterious balloon floating overhead.

FOX 4 viewer George Gomez took video of the balloon from Hurst on Monday afternoon.

The race is called the America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race, and it is modeled after the world's oldest air race, the Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett.

The balloons launched on Oct. 7 from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Each balloon gets 1000 cubic meters of hydrogen gas and teams use different strategies to maximize their distance.

The farthest flying balloons are expected to continue for two more days.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.