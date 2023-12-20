Kroger meal giveaway launches 'Grocery Connect' initiative in South Dallas

A full holiday meal for 200 families was provided to some South Dallas residents as part of a new program combatting ‘food deserts.’

Families are getting all of the items for a Christmas dinner, including a turkey, pie and other groceries.

Kroger provided free groceries Wednesday to launch a new program in a few weeks with multiple organizations in the area called Grocery Connect in an area considered a food desert.

Customers will be able to order groceries online and pick them up from a central location on Spring Avenue near Fair Park.

"It's just a way for us to help elevate that and be able to expose that in another way," said Gabe Madison with Bonton Farms. "All you had to do is give the access, and we help to provide the access. And now the community can no longer be called a food desert because of Grocery Connect.

"This service is going to bring the entire grocery store to the front door in an area that is lacking grocery stores," explained John Votava with Kroger. "With Kroger Delivery, we are able to bring the entire grocery store to the front door. "

There will be no delivery fee added to the bill.

Other resources will be made available to people living in South Dallas when they pick up their groceries like benefits for government assistance and other programs.