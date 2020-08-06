Krispy Kreme offering free coffee, doughnuts for teachers next week

article

Good teachers make learning sweet, inspiring Krispy Kreme to treat educators with free food next week.

The upcoming school year may be unlike any other as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and the iconic doughnut chain is celebrating teachers with a limited-time promotion.

From Aug. 10 to 14, Krispy Kreme is saying thanks with “Educator Appreciation Week" by offering one free original glazed doughnut and a regular-sized drip coffee to teachers who show a school employee badge -- in stores or at the drive-thru.

In a special salute, Aug. 11 will be marked as "Straight A Tuesday" as Krispy Kreme gives away a "Straight A Dozen" doughnuts for free with every pick-up, drive-thru or delivery order. The Straight A Tuesday special hopes to encourage customers to pay it forward to favorite teachers in their lives by giving them doughnuts.

As for the meal deal itself, each Straight A Dozen doughnut set includes three signature Straight A doughnuts, filled with cream and covered in chocolate icing and sprinkles, plus nine original glazed doughnuts.

The Straight A Dozen special will be available at participating stores, drive-thrus and via Krispy Kreme delivery within 10 miles of the chain's retail shops.

Advertisement

“Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches, we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is.”

In the spirit of support, the doughnut shop is also enhancing its fundraising program with contactless Digital Dozens for schools and other organizations.

More on Fox Business.