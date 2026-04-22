FBI raid ends multi-day hostage standoff in Denton County; Woman rescued, suspect in custody

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The Brief Federal agents ended a multi-day hostage standoff in Denton County early Wednesday morning after an armed man held his ex-girlfriend captive in a Providence Village home. The FBI breached the residence using flashbangs, successfully rescuing the woman and taking the suspect into custody. According to the victim's family, the incident followed a history of domestic violence and a recently filed protective order.



A woman is recovering Wednesday following a multi-day hostage standoff in Denton County that ended when federal agents stormed a home overnight.

Woman rescued from hostage situation

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Aubrey hostage situation

What we know:

FBI agents used flashbangs to breach the residence around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are currently determining the formal charges against the suspect.

FBI, SWAT negotiates in standoff

The backstory:

The incident began late Monday night when a man called 911 claiming he was holding two females hostage at gunpoint. Aubrey police responded to a home on Thoroughbred Drive in Providence Village, located about 10 miles east of Denton.

Officers established a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the man, who reportedly threatened to harm the hostages if police approached.

A young girl was released safely from the home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. However, police said information provided by the girl prompted them to request additional resources from the McKinney Police Department and the FBI.

Victim's family speaks out

What they're saying:

The victim’s mother told FOX 4 that the suspect is her daughter's ex-boyfriend. The victim's brother added that she had recently pressed charges against the man for a violent crime and held an active protective order.

"I couldn’t stress enough how many precautions that she needed to take because that piece of paper is just a piece of paper," the brother said. "This guy’s not a law-abiding citizen."

What we don't know:

While police characterized the standoff as a domestic dispute, they have not released a specific motive or the identities of those involved.