The Brief Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is encouraging Texans to send birthday cards to Korean War veteran William Slobojan ahead of his 100th birthday on Dec. 3. Slobojan served in the U.S. Army as a corporal and earned a Korean Service Medal with a campaign star for his service in the Korean War. Cards can be mailed to him at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso through the Veterans Land Board's 100 for 100 program.



State officials are asking Texans to help celebrate a milestone birthday for a Korean War veteran living in El Paso.

100 cards for 100th birthday

Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham announced Monday that William Slobojan, a resident of the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home, is requesting 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday on Dec. 3.

Slobojan served in the U.S. Army as a corporal with the North Dakota National Guard and the U.S. Army 77th Cavalry. During the Korean War, he served from Sept. 1, 1950, to May 21, 1952, working as a mechanic on large machinery and vehicles. He received a Korean Service Medal with a campaign star for his participation in the Chinese Communist Forces Spring Offensive.

The request is part of the Veterans Land Board’s 100 for 100 program, an outreach effort run by the board and the Texas General Land Office to gather community cards and support for state veterans home residents reaching their centennial.

What you can do:

Anyone wishing to send a card can mail it to:

Mr. William Slobojan

c/o Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home

9650 Kenworthy Street

El Paso, Texas 79924