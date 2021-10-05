Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' returns as in-person celebration at NorthPark Center

Breast cancer patients, survivors and their supporters will come together this month to fight for a cure. The Komen More Than Pink Walk returns as an in-person event this year.

This year’s event in Dallas will be a little different but, of course, the mission to find a cure for breast cancer is still the same.

Doctors said during the pandemic, many women have ignored breast health. And with early detection being a key to prevention, they’re reminding women to get their mammograms.

Komen’s mission is focused on innovative research and technology directing patient support and advocacy.

Dr. Allison Dipasquale is a breast surgeon and president of the Komen Leadership Council. She believes a cure is on the horizon and said this event helps bring doctors closer every year.

"The funds that are generated from there, I've seen them heal patients. I've seen them cure patients. I've seen them save lives. So, this walk not only is it important for the survivors, but they feel like they're doing something for patients behind them and helping them out. Not only being their support system but being able to provide and those funds are directly going into saving lives. And it is one of the most amazing experiences ever," she said.

Komen has made some changes during the pandemic. The organization no longer has affiliates in cities or counties. It operates as one network under the same umbrella.

But when it comes to patient support, Komen is still focused on investing at the local level, helping North Texans with everything from transportation and childcare to rent and low-cost mammograms.

The free More Than Pink Walk is Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. at NorthPark Center. There’s also a virtual option that allows people to stream and listen to survivor stories as they walk from wherever they choose.

For more information, visit komen-dallas.org.