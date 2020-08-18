Klyde Warren Park restaurant, Savor, closing due to COVID-19-related drop in sales

article

The restaurant inside Klyde Warren Park will close after service this weekend due to a coronavirus-related drop in sales.

Savor opened in 2013 and was a modern American restaurant with floor-to-ceiling glass that allowed diners to look out onto the park’s large gathering space. Savor’s walk-up companion Relish will also close after the weekend.

Savor joins a growing list of Dallas restaurants forced to shutter due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Park officials said they use the restaurant revenue to pay for staffing, maintenance and other needs. The Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation runs the park and schedules the events people attend.

A search will begin for the next restaurant to go into the space.

“We look forward to having it operate as a pop-up event venue for the next several months and then securing an experienced restaurant operator to bring the perfect concept to the Park for our guests,” said Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers.