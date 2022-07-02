Klyde Warren Park among those kicking off July 4th celebrations Saturday

Fourth of July celebrations are kicking off Saturday evening across North Texas.

Downtown Dallas will join in on the party with a celebration at Kylde Warren Park.

It is Klyde Warren Park’s 10th anniversary, and as part of their 4th of July celebration, they will have food trucks, lawn games, and live music.

2022 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the 36th Infantry Division Band.

Music will be playing all night, up until the grand finale, which is the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

"In previous years, we have been the Saturday before. So to be part of the Independence Day weekend, it will be a great turnout. I’m really excited," said Joy Matthews, director of programs for Klyde Warren Park.

Outside food and coolers are allowed, but there will be food for purchase.

They are expecting up to 10,000 people.