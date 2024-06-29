Hundreds battle heat at Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day celebration

Heat indexes climbed well above 100 in Dallas on Saturday, but there are still people visiting for Klyde Warren Park's Fourth of July.

The all-day event including food trucks, music and family fun will wrap up after a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m.

People started arriving at the popular park early to get a coveted spot in the shade.

"We’ve got the water, popsicles, we've got watermelon. We ate all the watermelon, but we have a lot of stuff to keep us hydrated because this weather is hot," said Jameria Jackson.

The extreme heat and humidity made for a rough day outdoors.

"I’m from Mississippi, but Texas heat, oh my God, it just hits different," Jackson said.

The Jackson family and hundreds of others braved the heat to take part in the Independence Day celebration on Saturday.

Performances by Angel White and Grace Tyler were held on the main stage.

The other star attraction was Bruno's Italian Ices.

Bruno told FOX 4 mango and lemon are the two top sellers, but on a day like today, he expects to sell out of everything.

Festival goers eagerly awaited the sun to set, bringing with it slightly cooler temperatures and a spectacular fireworks show.

Fireworks will be launched from both the east and west ends of the park, including the roof of the Dallas Museum of Art.

The fireworks show is expected to last about 12 minutes.